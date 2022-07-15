Dicing Die Bonding Tape Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dicing Die Bonding Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Dicing Die Bonding Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dicing Die Bonding Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Dicing Die Bonding Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dicing Die Bonding Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Conductive Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dicing Die Bonding Tape include Furukawa, Henkel Adhesives, LG, AI Technology, Inc., Nitto, LINTEC Corporation and Hitachi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dicing Die Bonding Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dicing Die Bonding Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Dicing Die Bonding Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Conductive Type

Conductive Type

Global Dicing Die Bonding Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Dicing Die Bonding Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Die to Substrate

Die to Die

Film on Wire

Global Dicing Die Bonding Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Dicing Die Bonding Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dicing Die Bonding Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dicing Die Bonding Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dicing Die Bonding Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Dicing Die Bonding Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Furukawa

Henkel Adhesives

LG

AI Technology, Inc.

Nitto

LINTEC Corporation

Hitachi Chemical

