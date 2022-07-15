Wafer Separation Equipment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wafer Separation Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Wafer Separation Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wafer Separation Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wafer Separation Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wafer Separation Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-static Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wafer Separation Equipment include DISCO Corporation, Meyer Burger, ASMPT, Decker and Daitron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wafer Separation Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wafer Separation Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wafer Separation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anti-static Type
Sterile Type
Conductive Type
Global Wafer Separation Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wafer Separation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
200mm Wafer Size
300mm Wafer Size
Others
Global Wafer Separation Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wafer Separation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wafer Separation Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wafer Separation Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wafer Separation Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wafer Separation Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DISCO Corporation
Meyer Burger
ASMPT
Decker
Daitron
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wafer Separation Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wafer Separation Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wafer Separation Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wafer Separation Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wafer Separation Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wafer Separation Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wafer Separation Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wafer Separation Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wafer Separation Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wafer Separation Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wafer Separation Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wafer Separation Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wafer Separation Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wafer Separation Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wafer Separation Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wafer Sep
