Paid Video Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paid Video Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Paid Video Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paid Video Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Annual Membership Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paid Video Software include Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Comcast, Disney+, Sling TV, Indieflix and IBM Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paid Video Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paid Video Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Paid Video Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Annual Membership
Quarter Membership
Monthly membership
Global Paid Video Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Paid Video Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Media and Entertainment
Sports and Gaming
Others
Global Paid Video Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Paid Video Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paid Video Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paid Video Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Netflix
HBO Now
Amazon Prime Video
Hulu
Comcast
Disney+
Sling TV
Indieflix
IBM Corporation
iQIYI
Tencent
Imgo TV
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paid Video Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paid Video Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paid Video Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paid Video Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paid Video Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paid Video Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paid Video Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paid Video Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Paid Video Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Paid Video Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paid Video Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paid Video Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paid Video Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Paid Video S
