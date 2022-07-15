Auto Upholstery Cloth Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Auto Upholstery Cloth in global, including the following market information:
Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Auto Upholstery Cloth companies in 2021 (%)
The global Auto Upholstery Cloth market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Woven Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Auto Upholstery Cloth include Adient, Grupo Antolin, Toyota Boshoku, Lear, Shanghai Shenda, Hayashi Telempu, Autoneum, Suminoe Textile and Sage Automotive Interiors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Auto Upholstery Cloth manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Woven
Nonwoven
Composites
Other Materials
Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Upholstery
Floor Covering
Airbag
Safety Belt
Others
Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Auto Upholstery Cloth revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Auto Upholstery Cloth revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Auto Upholstery Cloth sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Auto Upholstery Cloth sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adient
Grupo Antolin
Toyota Boshoku
Lear
Shanghai Shenda
Hayashi Telempu
Autoneum
Suminoe Textile
Sage Automotive Interiors
Motus Integrated
UGN
Kuangda Technology
Hyosung Group
Freudenberg
Seiren
Toyobo
Faurecia
STS Group
SRF
AGM Automotive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Auto Upholstery Cloth Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Auto Upholstery Cloth Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Auto Upholstery Cloth Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Auto Upholstery Cloth Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Auto Upholstery Cloth Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Upholstery Cloth Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Auto Upholstery Cloth Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Upholstery Cloth Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
