VR Video Content Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of VR Video Content in Global, including the following market information:
Global VR Video Content Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global VR Video Content market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of VR Video Content include Blippar, 360 Labs, Matterport, Koncept VR, SubVRsive, Panedia Pty Ltd., WeMakeVR, VIAR (Viar360) and Pixvana Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the VR Video Content companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global VR Video Content Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global VR Video Content Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Services
Global VR Video Content Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global VR Video Content Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Real Estate
Travel & Hospitality
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Retail
Gaming
Automotive
Others
Global VR Video Content Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global VR Video Content Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies VR Video Content revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies VR Video Content revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Blippar
360 Labs
Matterport
Koncept VR
SubVRsive
Panedia Pty Ltd.
WeMakeVR
VIAR (Viar360)
Pixvana Inc.
Scapic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 VR Video Content Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global VR Video Content Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global VR Video Content Overall Market Size
2.1 Global VR Video Content Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global VR Video Content Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top VR Video Content Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global VR Video Content Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global VR Video Content Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 VR Video Content Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies VR Video Content Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VR Video Content Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 VR Video Content Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 VR Video Content Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global VR Video Content Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
