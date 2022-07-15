Global Personal 3D Printers Market Research Report 2021-2025

Personal 3D printing market is also referred to as consumer 3D printing as it involves printing by end-users from a desktop 3D printer for personal use. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Personal 3D Printers Report by Material, Application, and Geography ? Global Forecast to 2025 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world?s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global Personal 3D Printers market is valued at USD XX million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2021 to 2025.

The report firstly introduced the Personal 3D Printers basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world?s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

3D Systems, Inc.

Concept Laser GmbH

Arcam AB

Exone GmbH

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Optomec, Inc.

olidscape, Inc.

Slm Solutions GmbH

Stratasys Ltd.

Voxeljet Technology GmbH

??

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Poly-jet

Fuse Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereo Lithography

??

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Personal 3D Printers for each application, including-

Education

Entertainment

Jewellery

Architecture

??

Table of content

Table of Contents

Part I Personal 3D Printers Industry Overview

?

Chapter One Personal 3D Printers Industry Overview

1.1 Personal 3D Printers Definition

1.2 Personal 3D Printers Classification Analysis

1.2.1 Personal 3D Printers Main Classification Analysis

1.2.2 Personal 3D Printers Main Classification Share Analysis

1.3 Personal 3D Printers Application Analysis

1.3.1 Personal 3D Printers Main Application Analysis

1.3.2 Personal 3D Printers Main Application Share Analysis

1.4 Personal 3D Printers Industry Chain Structure Analysis

1.5 Personal 3D Printers Industry Development Overview

1.5.1 Personal 3D Printers Product History Development Overview

1.5.1 Personal 3D Printers Product Market Development Overview

1.6 Personal 3D Printers Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.1 Personal 3D Printers Global Import Market Analysis

1.6.2 Personal 3D Printers Global Export Market Analysis

1.6.3 Personal 3D Printers Global Main Region Market Analysis

1.6.4 Personal 3D Printers Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.5 Personal 3D Printers Global Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter Two Personal 3D Printers Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

2.1.1 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost

2.1.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Personal 3D Printers Analysis

2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.1 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.2 Down Stream Demand Analysis

2.2.3 Down Stream Market Trend Analysis

Part II Asia Personal 3D Printers Industry (The Report Comp

