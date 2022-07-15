Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2.0MW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems include Enercon, Siemens, GE, Goldwind and XEMC Windpower, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2.0MW
3.0MW
5.0MW
Other
Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Onshore
Offshore
Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Enercon
Siemens
GE
Goldwind
XEMC Windpower
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Direct-Drive Wind Power
