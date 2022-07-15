Non-metal 3D Printer Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-metal 3D Printer in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-metal 3D Printer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-metal 3D Printer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Non-metal 3D Printer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-metal 3D Printer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Desk Printer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-metal 3D Printer include Stratasys, EOS, GE, 3D Systems, HP, SLM Solutions, EnvisionTEC, Renishaw and ExOne, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-metal 3D Printer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-metal 3D Printer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-metal 3D Printer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Desk Printer

Industrial Printer

Global Non-metal 3D Printer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-metal 3D Printer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Others

Global Non-metal 3D Printer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-metal 3D Printer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-metal 3D Printer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-metal 3D Printer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-metal 3D Printer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Non-metal 3D Printer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stratasys

EOS

GE

3D Systems

HP

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SHINING 3D

VoxelJet AG

BLT

Sciaky Inc

UnionTech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-metal 3D Printer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-metal 3D Printer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-metal 3D Printer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-metal 3D Printer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-metal 3D Printer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-metal 3D Printer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-metal 3D Printer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-metal 3D Printer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-metal 3D Printer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-metal 3D Printer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-metal 3D Printer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-metal 3D Printer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-metal 3D Printer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-metal 3D Printer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-metal 3D Printer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-metal 3D Printer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

