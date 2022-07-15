Ingestible Electronic Capsules Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ingestible Electronic Capsules in global, including the following market information:

Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ingestible Electronic Capsules companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ingestible Electronic Capsules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Physiological Measurement Capsule Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ingestible Electronic Capsules include Koninklijke Philips, HQ, Medtronic, BodyCap, myTemp BV, IntroMedic, JINSHAN Science & Technology, Olympus and Proteus Digital Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ingestible Electronic Capsules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Physiological Measurement Capsule

Endoscop Capsule

Others

Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Sports and Fitness

Others

Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ingestible Electronic Capsules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ingestible Electronic Capsules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ingestible Electronic Capsules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ingestible Electronic Capsules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Koninklijke Philips

HQ

Medtronic

BodyCap

myTemp BV

IntroMedic

JINSHAN Science & Technology

Olympus

Proteus Digital Health

Microchips Biotech

Medimetrics

Atmo Biosciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ingestible Electronic Capsules Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ingestible Electronic Capsules Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ingestible Electronic Capsules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ingestible Electronic Capsules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ingestible Electronic Capsules Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ingestible Electronic Capsules Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ingestible Electronic Capsules Compani

