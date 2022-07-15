STATCOM UPS Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of STATCOM UPS in global, including the following market information:

Global STATCOM UPS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global STATCOM UPS Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five STATCOM UPS companies in 2021 (%)

The global STATCOM UPS market was valued at 47 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 84 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gate Turn-Off Thyristors(GTO) STATCOM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of STATCOM UPS include General Electric, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited(BHEL), NR Energy Solutions, ABB India Limited, Crompton Greaves Limited, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Signotron India and Veeral Controls and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the STATCOM UPS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global STATCOM UPS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global STATCOM UPS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gate Turn-Off Thyristors(GTO) STATCOM

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors(IGBT) STATCOM

Global STATCOM UPS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global STATCOM UPS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Substations

Automobile Industry

Oil & Gas

Mining

Other

Global STATCOM UPS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global STATCOM UPS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies STATCOM UPS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies STATCOM UPS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies STATCOM UPS sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies STATCOM UPS sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

General Electric

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited(BHEL)

NR Energy Solutions

ABB India Limited

Crompton Greaves Limited

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Signotron India

Veeral Controls

Power One Micro Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 STATCOM UPS Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global STATCOM UPS Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global STATCOM UPS Overall Market Size

2.1 Global STATCOM UPS Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global STATCOM UPS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global STATCOM UPS Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top STATCOM UPS Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global STATCOM UPS Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global STATCOM UPS Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global STATCOM UPS Sales by Companies

3.5 Global STATCOM UPS Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 STATCOM UPS Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers STATCOM UPS Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 STATCOM UPS Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 STATCOM UPS Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 STATCOM UPS Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global STATCOM UPS Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Gate Turn-Off Thyristors(GTO) STATCOM

4.1.3 Insulated Gate Bipolar Trans

