Automobile Wireless Module Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile Wireless Module in global, including the following market information:

Global Automobile Wireless Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automobile Wireless Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automobile Wireless Module companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automobile Wireless Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Communication Module Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automobile Wireless Module include Sierra Wireless, Gemalto (Thales Group), Quectel, Telit, Huawei, Sunsea Group, LG Innotek, U-blox and Fibocom wireless Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automobile Wireless Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automobile Wireless Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automobile Wireless Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Communication Module

Positioning Module

Global Automobile Wireless Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automobile Wireless Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commerical

Individual

Global Automobile Wireless Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automobile Wireless Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automobile Wireless Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automobile Wireless Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automobile Wireless Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automobile Wireless Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sierra Wireless

Gemalto (Thales Group)

Quectel

Telit

Huawei

Sunsea Group

LG Innotek

U-blox

Fibocom wireless Inc.

Neoway

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automobile Wireless Module Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automobile Wireless Module Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automobile Wireless Module Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automobile Wireless Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automobile Wireless Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automobile Wireless Module Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automobile Wireless Module Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automobile Wireless Module Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automobile Wireless Module Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automobile Wireless Module Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automobile Wireless Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile Wireless Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automobile Wireless Module Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile Wireless Module Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automobile Wireless Module Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobil

