Small-Scale Liquefaction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
One issue faced by the oil and gas industry was the transportation of gas. Eventually, liquefaction of gas became the norm of the industry to reduce its volume and transport it efficiently. Conversion of natural gas from gaseous to liquid form by decreasing its temperature is known as liquefied natural gas (LNG).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Small-Scale Liquefaction in global, including the following market information:
Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m3)
Global top five Small-Scale Liquefaction companies in 2021 (%)
The global Small-Scale Liquefaction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct Liquefaction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Small-Scale Liquefaction include Black & Veatch, GE, Linde, Shell, Siemens, Chart Industries, Cryostar, GTI and Wartsila. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Small-Scale Liquefaction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m3)
Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Direct Liquefaction
Indirect Liquefaction
Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m3)
Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roadways
Bunkering
Power Industry
Other
Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m3)
Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Small-Scale Liquefaction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Small-Scale Liquefaction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Small-Scale Liquefaction sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m3)
Key companies Small-Scale Liquefaction sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Black & Veatch
GE
Linde
Shell
Siemens
Chart Industries
Cryostar
GTI
Wartsila
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Small-Scale Liquefaction Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Small-Scale Liquefaction Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Small-Scale Liquefaction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Small-Scale Liquefaction Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small-Scale Liquefaction Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Small-Scale Liquefaction Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small-Scale Liquefaction Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Small-Scale Liquefaction Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Small-Scale Liquefaction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Small-Scale LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2025 – Russia and China Lead Global Capacity Additions