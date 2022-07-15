Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flywheel energy storage (FES) works by accelerating a rotor (flywheel) to a very high speed and maintaining the energy in the system as rotational energy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems market was valued at 157.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 260.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Energy Storage Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems include Active Power, Siemens, PowerTHRU, Amber Kinetics, Beacon Power, Boeing Management, Calnetix Technologies, CCM and GKN Hybrid Power and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Energy Storage Technology
Composite Materials
Rotor
Other
Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation
UPS
Wind Turbines
Automobile
Others
Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Active Power
Siemens
PowerTHRU
Amber Kinetics
Beacon Power
Boeing Management
Calnetix Technologies
CCM
GKN Hybrid Power
Kinetic Traction
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
