Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) in global, including the following market information:

Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market was valued at 757.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1252.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Tower-type Solar Power Tower System

Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems

Others

Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

CSP System

Generate Electricity

Industrial Heating

Others

Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BrightSource Energy

Abengoa

Orano

Acciona

ESolar

SolarReserve

Wilson Solarpower

Novatec

Shams Power

ACWA

SUPCON

Thai Solar Energy

Sunhome

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier

