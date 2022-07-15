Medical Bronze Ball Valves Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical bronze ball valve uses a hollow, perforated, and pivoting bronze ball, which is ideal for medical gas applications. Ball valves are easy to use and durable, as they can sustain high temperature and pressures, and maintain working conditions even after many cycles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Bronze Ball Valves in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Bronze Ball Valves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Bronze Ball Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Bronze Ball Valves include Tyco International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Kitz Corporation, IMI plc, Cameron International Corporation, GE Company, Crane Company and Metso Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Bronze Ball Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual
Automatic
Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Bronze Ball Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Bronze Ball Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Bronze Ball Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Bronze Ball Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tyco International Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Flowserve Corporation
Kitz Corporation
IMI plc
Cameron International Corporation
GE Company
Crane Company
Metso Corporation
Rotork Controls Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Bronze Ball Valves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Bronze Ball Valves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Bronze Ball Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Bronze Ball Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Bronze Ball Valves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Bronze Ball Valves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Bronze Ball Valves Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical B
