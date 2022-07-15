Global and Regional Solid-State LiDAR Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

The global Solid-State LiDAR market was valued at 835.98 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.91% from 2020 to 2027, based on our Researcher newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Solid state LiDAR is gaining traction as a promising technology that is cheaper, faster, and provides higher resolution than traditional LiDAR, with predictions that its price range could eventually hundreds of dollars per unit.Globally, some enterprises, like Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Solid-State LiDAR and related services. At the same time, Europe, will be occupied 48% sales market share in 2021, is remarkable in the global Solid-State LiDAR industry because of their market share and technology status of Solid-State LiDAR. The consumption volume of Solid-State LiDAR is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Solid-State LiDAR industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Solid-State LiDAR is still promising.

By Market Verdors:

Velodyne

Quanergy

LeddarTech

ABAX Sensing

Ibeo

Trilumina

Innoviz

Strobe

Aeye

TetraVue

Continental AG

Xenomatix

Imec

Robosense

Genius Pro

Benewake

Hesai

By Types:

MEMS Based Scanning

Phase Array

Non-Scanning Flash

By Applications:

Automotive

Industrial

Security

