Forage Grass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Forage Grass, a type of animal feed, is any agricultural foodstuff used specifically to feed domesticated livestock, such as cattle, rabbits, sheep, horses, chickens and pigs. “Forage Grass” refers particularly to food given to the animals (including plants cut and carried to them), rather than that which they forage for themselves (called forage). Forage Grass is also called provender and includes hay, straw, silage, compressed and pelleted feeds, oils and mixed rations, and sprouted grains and legumes (such as bean sprouts, fresh malt, or spent malt). Most animal feed is from plants, but some manufacturers add ingredients to processed feeds that are of animal origin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Forage Grass in global, including the following market information:

Global Forage Grass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Forage Grass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Forage Grass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Forage Grass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Forage Grass Bales Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Forage Grass include Anderson Hay, ACX Global, Bailey Farms, Aldahra Fagavi, Grupo Os?s, Gruppo Carli, Border Valley Trading, Barr-Ag and Alfa Tec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Forage Grass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Forage Grass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Forage Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Forage Grass Bales

Forage Grass Pellets

Forage Grass Cubes

Others

Global Forage Grass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Forage Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dairy Cow Feed

Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed

Pig Feed

Poultry Feed

Others

Global Forage Grass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Forage Grass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Forage Grass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Forage Grass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Forage Grass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Forage Grass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anderson Hay

ACX Global

Bailey Farms

Aldahra Fagavi

Grupo Os?s

Gruppo Carli

Border Valley Trading

Barr-Ag

Alfa Tec

Standlee Hay

Sacate Pellet Mills

Oxbow Animal Health

M&C Hay

Accomazzo

Huishan Diary

Qiushi Grass Industry

Beijing HDR Trading

Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm

Modern Grassland

Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture

Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry

