Global and Regional Capsule Endoscope Systems Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

The global Capsule Endoscope Systems market was valued at 109.41 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.58% from 2020 to 2027, based on our Researcher newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Capsule endoscopy is a painless technique to evaluate gastrointestinal disorders such as obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, polyposis syndrome, small bowel tumor, and colon cancer. Capsule endoscopy is an eight-hour-long procedure, in which the patient swallows a small pill that has three components: a camera, a transmitter, a battery. This device captures images of the gastrointestinal tract and transfer them to a recording device, which can be downloaded on screen. The physician gives results after examining the images.Global capsule endoscopes market is growing with a significant rate due to demand for faster and accurate diagnostic tools, for managing the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, colorectal cancer, and government initiatives. Moreover, increasing aging population and introduction of technologically advanced capsules such as Wi-Fi enabled capsule and longer battery life capsule are expected to support the capsule endoscopes market to grow in the coming years. Aging increases the risk of gastrointestinal disorders, such as inflammatory bowel disease, CRC, and appendicitis.

By Market Verdors:

Medtronic

Olympus

IntroMedic

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology

CapsoVision

Fuji Medical Systems

RF

By Types:

Small Bowel

Esophageal

Colon

By Applications:

OGIB

Crohn`s

Small Intestine Tumors

