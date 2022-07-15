Grid Scale Battery Storage Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grid Scale Battery Storage in global, including the following market information:

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Grid Scale Battery Storage companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grid Scale Battery Storage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lithium-Ion Batteries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grid Scale Battery Storage include NGK Insulators, Samsung, BYD, A123 Energy Solutions, GS Yuasa, Sumitomo Electric Industries, GE Energy, RedFlow Ltd and Ecoult, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grid Scale Battery Storage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Sodium-Based Batteries

Flow Batteries

Advanced Lead Acid Batteries

Others

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grid Scale Battery Storage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grid Scale Battery Storage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Grid Scale Battery Storage sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Grid Scale Battery Storage sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NGK Insulators

Samsung

BYD

A123 Energy Solutions

GS Yuasa

Sumitomo Electric Industries

GE Energy

RedFlow Ltd

Ecoult

Flextronics

Aquion Energy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Grid Scale Battery Storage Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Grid Scale Battery Storage Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grid Scale Battery Storage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Grid Scale Battery Storage Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grid Scale Battery Storage Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grid Scale Battery Storage Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grid Scal

