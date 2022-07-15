Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The automotive transmission engineering is considered as an important process in the manufacturing process of automobiles. The movement of the vehicle is ensured by the transmission which allows the power flow from the engine to the wheels. There are huge developments made in the automatic transmission engineering which includes dual clutch transmission (DCT), automated manual transmission (AMT) and continuously variable transmission (CVT).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing market was valued at 9836.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12150 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing include AVL, IAV, Intertek Group, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Magneti Marelli, Horiba, FEV, Ricardo and Porsche Engineering and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual

Automatic

Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Automotive

Industrial Automotive

Passenger Automotive

Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AVL

IAV

Intertek Group

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Magneti Marelli

Horiba

FEV

Ricardo

Porsche Engineering

Magna International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Tran

