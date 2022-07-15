Border Security System Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Border Security System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Border Security System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Border Security System market was valued at 36720 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 48070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Underwater Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Border Security System include Raytheon Company, Thales, Flir Systems, Saab, Leonardo, Israel Aerospace Industries, Moog, Controp Precision Technologies and Lockheed Martin Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Border Security System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Border Security System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Border Security System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Underwater
Ground
Aerial
Global Border Security System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Border Security System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Detection Systems
Communication Systems
Command and Control Systems
Others
Global Border Security System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Border Security System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Border Security System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Border Security System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Raytheon Company
Thales
Flir Systems
Saab
Leonardo
Israel Aerospace Industries
Moog
Controp Precision Technologies
Lockheed Martin Corporation
BAE Systems
Elbit Systems
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Safran
Rockwell Collins
Airbus Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Border Security System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Border Security System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Border Security System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Border Security System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Border Security System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Border Security System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Border Security System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Border Security System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Border Security System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Border Security System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Border Security System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Border Security System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Border Security System Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
