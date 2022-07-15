Border Security System Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Border Security System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Border Security System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Border Security System market was valued at 36720 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 48070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Underwater Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Border Security System include Raytheon Company, Thales, Flir Systems, Saab, Leonardo, Israel Aerospace Industries, Moog, Controp Precision Technologies and Lockheed Martin Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Border Security System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Border Security System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Border Security System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Underwater

Ground

Aerial

Global Border Security System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Border Security System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Detection Systems

Communication Systems

Command and Control Systems

Others

Global Border Security System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Border Security System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Border Security System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Border Security System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Raytheon Company

Thales

Flir Systems

Saab

Leonardo

Israel Aerospace Industries

Moog

Controp Precision Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Safran

Rockwell Collins

Airbus Group

