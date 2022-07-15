Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Agricultural Irrigation Systems market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Irrigation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Flood Irrigation System
Sprinkler Irrigation System
Other
Segment by Application
Large Farm
Small and Medium Farm
By Company
Netafim
Rivulis Irrigation
Jain Irrigation Systems
The Toro Company
Valmont Industries
Rain Bird Corporation
Lindsay Corporation
Hunter Industries
Eurodrip S.A
Trimble
Elgo Irrigation Ltd
EPC Industry
Shanghai Huawei
Grodan
Microjet Irrigation Systems
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agricultural Irrigation Systems Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flood Irrigation System
1.2.3 Sprinkler Irrigation System
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Farm
1.3.3 Small and Medium Farm
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Production
2.1 Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Agricultural Irrigation Systems Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Agricultural Irrigati
