Connected Healthcare Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Connected healthcare is a socio-technical model for healthcare management and delivery by using technology to provide healthcare services remotely. Connected health, also known as technology enabled care (TEC) aims to maximize healthcare resources and provide increased, flexible opportunities for consumers to engage with clinicians and better self-manage their care. It uses readily available consumer technologies to deliver patient care outside of the hospital or doctor’s office. Connected health encompasses programs in telehealth, remote care (such as home care) and disease and lifestyle management, often leverages existing technologies such as connected devices using cellular networks and is associated with efforts to improve chronic care

This report contains market size and forecasts of Connected Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:

Global Connected Healthcare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Connected Healthcare market was valued at 60010 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 174380 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Telemedicine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Connected Healthcare include Accenture, IBM, SAP, GE Healthcare, Oracle, Microsoft, Airstrip Technology, Medtronic and Allscripts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Connected Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Connected Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Connected Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Telemedicine

Home Monitoring

Assisted Living

Clinical Monitoring

Global Connected Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Connected Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diagnosis and Treatment

Monitoring Applications

Education and Awareness

Wellness and Prevention

Healthcare Management

Others

Global Connected Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Connected Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Connected Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Connected Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accenture

IBM

SAP

GE Healthcare

Oracle

Microsoft

Airstrip Technology

Medtronic

Allscripts

Boston Scientific

Athenahealth

Cerner

Philips

Agamatrix

Qualcomm

AliveCor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Connected Healthcare Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Connected Healthcare Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Connected Healthcare Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Connected Healthcare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Connected Healthcare Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Connected Healthcare Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Connected Healthcare Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Connected Healthcare Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Connected Healthcare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Connected Healthcare Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Healthcare Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Connected Healthcare Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Healthcare Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

