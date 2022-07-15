Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) in global, including the following market information:

Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Unit)

Global top five Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) market was valued at 683.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1152.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Search and Rescue

Defense

Others

Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kongsberg

Lockheed Martin

Saab

Atlas Elektronik

L3T

Teledyne Marine

Boeing

General Dynamics

Gabri S.R.L.

Eca Group

International Submarine Engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

