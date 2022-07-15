Nuclear Energy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuclear Energy in global, including the following market information:
Global Nuclear Energy Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Nuclear Energy Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)
Global top five Nuclear Energy companies in 2020 (%)
The global Nuclear Energy market was valued at 33230 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 36210 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Nuclear Energy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nuclear Energy Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Nuclear Energy Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Nuclear Fission
Nuclear Fusion
Nuclear Decay
Global Nuclear Energy Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Nuclear Energy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Electricity
Other
Global Nuclear Energy Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Nuclear Energy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nuclear Energy revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nuclear Energy revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Nuclear Energy sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Nuclear Energy sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bruce Power
CEZ
E.ON SE
Nukem
China General Nuclear Power
