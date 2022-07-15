Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
0.96
0.97
Others
Segment by Application
Cereal Grains
Forests
Lawn Turf & Grassland
Others
By Company
Nufarm
Corteva Agriscience
Albaugh
FMC
Genfarm
ChemChina
Qiaochang Agricultural Group
Zhejiang Dayoo Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.96
1.2.3 0.97
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cereal Grains
1.3.3 Forests
1.3.4 Lawn Turf & Grassland
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Production
2.1 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/