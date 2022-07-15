Uncategorized

Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

0.96

 

0.97

 

Others

Segment by Application

Cereal Grains

Forests

Lawn Turf & Grassland

Others

By Company

Nufarm

Corteva Agriscience

Albaugh

FMC

Genfarm

ChemChina

Qiaochang Agricultural Group

Zhejiang Dayoo Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.96
1.2.3 0.97
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cereal Grains
1.3.3 Forests
1.3.4 Lawn Turf & Grassland
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Production
2.1 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxy Acid (2,4-D) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2

 

