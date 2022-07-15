Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fixed Monitoring Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety include Wavecontrol, Osun Technologies, Narda STS, Mirion Technologies, Brightstandz, General Tools and Instruments, TES Electrical Electronic, TECPEL and Spectris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fixed Monitoring Devices

Handheld Monitoring Devices

Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Military and Homeland Security

Manufacturing

Laboratory

Telecommunication

Others

Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wavecontrol

Osun Technologies

Narda STS

Mirion Technologies

Brightstandz

General Tools and Instruments

TES Electrical Electronic

TECPEL

Spectris

Sper Scientific

LAURUS Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-ionizing Radiatio

