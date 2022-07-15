Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed Monitoring Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety include Wavecontrol, Osun Technologies, Narda STS, Mirion Technologies, Brightstandz, General Tools and Instruments, TES Electrical Electronic, TECPEL and Spectris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fixed Monitoring Devices
Handheld Monitoring Devices
Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare
Military and Homeland Security
Manufacturing
Laboratory
Telecommunication
Others
Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wavecontrol
Osun Technologies
Narda STS
Mirion Technologies
Brightstandz
General Tools and Instruments
TES Electrical Electronic
TECPEL
Spectris
Sper Scientific
LAURUS Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-ionizing Radiatio
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement and Safety Equipment Market Research Report 2022
Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Sales Market Report 2021
Global Non-ionizing Radiation Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Research Report 2021