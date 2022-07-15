IGBT and Thyristor Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and thyristor provide the advantage over metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET) for minimum switching time and switching losses. In addition, it also provides the advantage over elevated breakdown voltage and less conduction losses of the bipolar junction transistor (BJT) in order to meet current power need. FACTS systems and HVDC use power electronic converters for power conversion and control power quality. Earlier, IGBTs and thyristors were used as key components in HVDC and FACTS converters for many years and now have been developed for higher power use. These devices also use high breakdown voltage and conduction losses in BJT to fulfill current power requirement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IGBT and Thyristor in global, including the following market information:

Global IGBT and Thyristor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IGBT and Thyristor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five IGBT and Thyristor companies in 2021 (%)

The global IGBT and Thyristor market was valued at 5856 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8536.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Power Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IGBT and Thyristor include Fuji Electric, ABB, Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, Littelfuse (IXYS), Toshiba and SEMIKRON, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IGBT and Thyristor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IGBT and Thyristor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IGBT and Thyristor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

Global IGBT and Thyristor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IGBT and Thyristor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS)

HVDC

Global IGBT and Thyristor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IGBT and Thyristor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IGBT and Thyristor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IGBT and Thyristor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IGBT and Thyristor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies IGBT and Thyristor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fuji Electric

ABB

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

Littelfuse (IXYS)

Toshiba

SEMIKRON

Danfoss

STARPOWER SEMICONDUCTOR

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IGBT and Thyristor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IGBT and Thyristor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IGBT and Thyristor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IGBT and Thyristor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IGBT and Thyristor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global IGBT and Thyristor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IGBT and Thyristor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IGBT and Thyristor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IGBT and Thyristor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IGBT and Thyristor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IGBT and Thyristor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IGBT and Thyristor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers IGBT and Thyristor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IGBT and Thyristor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IGBT and Thyristor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IGBT and Thyristor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global IGBT and Thyristor Market Siz

