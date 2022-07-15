Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Skin glossing pencils are used by women to make their skin look more shiny and younger.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wet Gloss Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging include Amcor, Cosmopak, 3C, Color Carton, Anomatic, AptarGroup, Quadpack Group, ChingFon Industrial and Arcade Beauty, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wet Gloss
Gel Polymer
Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Eye Lids
Face
Lips
Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amcor
Cosmopak
3C
Color Carton
Anomatic
AptarGroup
Quadpack Group
ChingFon Industrial
Arcade Beauty
Epopack
Libo Cosmetics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Compani
