Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Skin glossing pencils are used by women to make their skin look more shiny and younger.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Gloss Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging include Amcor, Cosmopak, 3C, Color Carton, Anomatic, AptarGroup, Quadpack Group, ChingFon Industrial and Arcade Beauty, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Gloss

Gel Polymer

Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Eye Lids

Face

Lips

Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Cosmopak

3C

Color Carton

Anomatic

AptarGroup

Quadpack Group

ChingFon Industrial

Arcade Beauty

Epopack

Libo Cosmetics

