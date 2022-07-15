Fuel Ethanol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fuel Ethanol in global, including the following market information:
Global Fuel Ethanol Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Fuel Ethanol Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
Global top five Fuel Ethanol companies in 2020 (%)
The global Fuel Ethanol market was valued at 79 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 89 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Fuel Ethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fuel Ethanol Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fuel Ethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Starch-based Fuel Ethanol
Sugar-based Fuel Ethanol
Cellulosic Fuel Ethanol
Global Fuel Ethanol Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fuel Ethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Conventional Fuel Vehicles
Flexible Fuel Vehicles
Others
Global Fuel Ethanol Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fuel Ethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fuel Ethanol revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fuel Ethanol revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Fuel Ethanol sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Fuel Ethanol sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
BlueFire Renewables
BP
Cargill
DowDuPont
Flint Hills Resources
Green Plains Renewable
Jilin Fuel Ethanol
Pacific Ethanol
Valero Energy Corporation
Ra?zen
Wilmar International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fuel Ethanol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fuel Ethanol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fuel Ethanol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fuel Ethanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Fuel Ethanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Fuel Ethanol Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fuel Ethanol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fuel Ethanol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fuel Ethanol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fuel Ethanol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fuel Ethanol Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fuel Ethanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fuel Ethanol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fuel Ethanol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fuel Ethanol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fuel Ethanol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fuel Ethanol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Starch-based Fuel Ethanol
