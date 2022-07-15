DC Axial Fans Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of DC Axial Fans in global, including the following market information:
Global DC Axial Fans Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global DC Axial Fans Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five DC Axial Fans companies in 2020 (%)
The global DC Axial Fans market was valued at 1310.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1456.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the DC Axial Fans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DC Axial Fans Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DC Axial Fans Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
25-40mm
52-60mm
80-120mm
Others
Global DC Axial Fans Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DC Axial Fans Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Transportation
ICT
Refrigeration
Ventilation
Medical
Power
Others
Global DC Axial Fans Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DC Axial Fans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DC Axial Fans revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DC Axial Fans revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies DC Axial Fans sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies DC Axial Fans sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Delta Fan
Ebmpapst
Sanyo Denki
SPAL Automotive Srl
NMB Technologies
Yen Sun Technology Corporation
Sunon
Panasonic
Nidec Corporation
Oriental Motor
Huaxia Hengtai
ADDA Corporation
SHYUAN YA
Qualtek
Commonwealth Industrial Corporation
Orion Fans
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DC Axial Fans Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DC Axial Fans Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DC Axial Fans Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DC Axial Fans Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global DC Axial Fans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global DC Axial Fans Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DC Axial Fans Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DC Axial Fans Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DC Axial Fans Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DC Axial Fans Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DC Axial Fans Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DC Axial Fans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers DC Axial Fans Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DC Axial Fans Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DC Axial Fans Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DC Axial Fans Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global DC Axial Fans Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 25-40mm
4.1.3 52-60mm
