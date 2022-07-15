DC Axial Fans Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of DC Axial Fans in global, including the following market information:

Global DC Axial Fans Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global DC Axial Fans Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five DC Axial Fans companies in 2020 (%)

The global DC Axial Fans market was valued at 1310.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1456.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the DC Axial Fans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DC Axial Fans Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DC Axial Fans Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

25-40mm

52-60mm

80-120mm

Others

Global DC Axial Fans Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DC Axial Fans Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Transportation

ICT

Refrigeration

Ventilation

Medical

Power

Others

Global DC Axial Fans Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DC Axial Fans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DC Axial Fans revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DC Axial Fans revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies DC Axial Fans sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies DC Axial Fans sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Delta Fan

Ebmpapst

Sanyo Denki

SPAL Automotive Srl

NMB Technologies

Yen Sun Technology Corporation

Sunon

Panasonic

Nidec Corporation

Oriental Motor

Huaxia Hengtai

ADDA Corporation

SHYUAN YA

Qualtek

Commonwealth Industrial Corporation

Orion Fans

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DC Axial Fans Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global DC Axial Fans Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global DC Axial Fans Overall Market Size

2.1 Global DC Axial Fans Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global DC Axial Fans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global DC Axial Fans Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DC Axial Fans Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global DC Axial Fans Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global DC Axial Fans Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global DC Axial Fans Sales by Companies

3.5 Global DC Axial Fans Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DC Axial Fans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers DC Axial Fans Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DC Axial Fans Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DC Axial Fans Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DC Axial Fans Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global DC Axial Fans Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 25-40mm

4.1.3 52-60mm



