Patient Centric Healthcare App Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Centric Healthcare App in Global, including the following market information:
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Patient Centric Healthcare App market was valued at 21180 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 86190 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phone Based App Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Patient Centric Healthcare App include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, IBM, iPatientCare, Klick, Philips, Merck, MobileSmith, Novartis and Pfizer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Patient Centric Healthcare App companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phone Based App
Web Based App
Wearable Patient Centric App
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Home Use
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Patient Centric Healthcare App revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Patient Centric Healthcare App revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
IBM
iPatientCare
Klick
Philips
Merck
MobileSmith
Novartis
Pfizer
Siemens
BioWink
Medecision
Voluntis
Cureatr
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Patient Centric Healthcare App Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Patient Centric Healthcare App Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Patient Centric Healthcare App Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patient Centric Healthcare App Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Patient Centric Healthcare App Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
