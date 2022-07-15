Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Peripheral Artery Disease Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Peripheral Artery Disease Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Peripheral Artery Disease Devices include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, C. R. Bard, Medtronic, Terumo, The Spectranetics and AngioDynamics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Peripheral Artery Disease Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stents
Angioplasty Balloon Catheters
Drug-Eluting Balloons
Atherectomy Devices
Others
Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Nursing Homes
Others
Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Peripheral Artery Disease Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Peripheral Artery Disease Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Peripheral Artery Disease Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Peripheral Artery Disease Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott Laboratories
Boston Scientific
Cook Medical
Cardinal Health
C. R. Bard
Medtronic
Terumo
The Spectranetics
AngioDynamics
BIOTRONIK
B. Braun Melsungen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales Market Report 2021
Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market Research Report 2021