In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product in Global, including the following market information:
Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product market was valued at 798.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 911.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Quality Control Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Helena Laboratories, Seracare Life Sciences, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics and Sun Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Quality Control Products
Quality Assurance Services
Data Management Solutions
Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clinical Chemistry
Immunochemistry
Hematology
Molecular Diagnostics
Others
Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Randox Laboratories
Roche Diagnostics
Abbott Diagnostics
Helena Laboratories
Seracare Life Sciences
Technopath Clinical Diagnostics
Sun Diagnostics
Zeptometrix Corporation
ISOLAB
Sysmex Corporation
Fortress Diagnostics
Meril Life Sciences
Multiplicom
Future Diagnostics Solutions
Surmodics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Overall Market Size
2.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Product Type
