Parcel Sorting System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Parcel Sorting System in global, including the following market information:
Global Parcel Sorting System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Parcel Sorting System Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Unit)
Global top five Parcel Sorting System companies in 2020 (%)
The global Parcel Sorting System market was valued at 1294 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2096.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Parcel Sorting System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Parcel Sorting System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Parcel Sorting System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Horizontal Cross – band Sorting Machine
Vertical Sross – band Sorting Machine
Global Parcel Sorting System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Parcel Sorting System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Logistics
Electronic Commerce
Airport
Medical
Food & beverage
Other
Global Parcel Sorting System Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Parcel Sorting System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Parcel Sorting System revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Parcel Sorting System revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Parcel Sorting System sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Unit)
Key companies Parcel Sorting System sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vanderlande
Honeywell
Siemens
BEUMER
Interroll
Fives
Dematic
Bastian Solutions,
Murata machinery
Okura Nikko Hotels
Invata Intralogistics
GIEICOM
OMH
Better Convey
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Parcel Sorting System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Parcel Sorting System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Parcel Sorting System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Parcel Sorting System Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Parcel Sorting System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Parcel Sorting System Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Parcel Sorting System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Parcel Sorting System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Parcel Sorting System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Parcel Sorting System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Parcel Sorting System Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Parcel Sorting System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Parcel Sorting System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parcel Sorting System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Parcel Sorting System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parcel Sorting System Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
