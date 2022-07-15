Parcel Sorting System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Parcel Sorting System in global, including the following market information:

Global Parcel Sorting System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Parcel Sorting System Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Unit)

Global top five Parcel Sorting System companies in 2020 (%)

The global Parcel Sorting System market was valued at 1294 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2096.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Parcel Sorting System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Parcel Sorting System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Parcel Sorting System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Horizontal Cross – band Sorting Machine

Vertical Sross – band Sorting Machine

Global Parcel Sorting System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Parcel Sorting System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Logistics

Electronic Commerce

Airport

Medical

Food & beverage

Other

Global Parcel Sorting System Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Parcel Sorting System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Parcel Sorting System revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Parcel Sorting System revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Parcel Sorting System sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Parcel Sorting System sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vanderlande

Honeywell

Siemens

BEUMER

Interroll

Fives

Dematic

Bastian Solutions,

Murata machinery

Okura Nikko Hotels

Invata Intralogistics

GIEICOM

OMH

Better Convey

