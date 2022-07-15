Person-to-person Payment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Person-to-person payments (P2P) is the online technology that allows customers to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual’s account via the Internet. It is based on the successful Paypal approach where customers establish secure connection of accounts with a trusted third-party vendor, designating their bank account or credit card information for transferring and accepting funds. An alternative approach is where customers use an online interface or mobile application to assign the amount of funds to be transferred.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Person-to-person Payment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Person-to-person Payment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Person-to-person Payment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Remote Payments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Person-to-person Payment include PayPal, Tencent, Square, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, clearXchange., Ant Financial, SnapCash, Dwolla, Inc. and TransferWise Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Person-to-person Payment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Person-to-person Payment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Person-to-person Payment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Remote Payments
Proximity Payments
Global Person-to-person Payment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Person-to-person Payment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Travels and Hospitality
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
Global Person-to-person Payment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Person-to-person Payment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Person-to-person Payment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Person-to-person Payment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PayPal
Tencent
Square, Inc.
Circle Internet Financial Limited
clearXchange.
Ant Financial
SnapCash
Dwolla, Inc.
TransferWise Ltd.
CurrencyFair LTD
One97 Communications Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Person-to-person Payment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Person-to-person Payment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Person-to-person Payment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Person-to-person Payment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Person-to-person Payment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Person-to-person Payment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Person-to-person Payment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Person-to-person Payment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Person-to-person Payment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Person-to-person Payment Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
