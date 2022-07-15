Person-to-person Payment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Person-to-person payments (P2P) is the online technology that allows customers to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual’s account via the Internet. It is based on the successful Paypal approach where customers establish secure connection of accounts with a trusted third-party vendor, designating their bank account or credit card information for transferring and accepting funds. An alternative approach is where customers use an online interface or mobile application to assign the amount of funds to be transferred.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Person-to-person Payment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Person-to-person Payment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Person-to-person Payment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Remote Payments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Person-to-person Payment include PayPal, Tencent, Square, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, clearXchange., Ant Financial, SnapCash, Dwolla, Inc. and TransferWise Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Person-to-person Payment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Person-to-person Payment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Person-to-person Payment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Remote Payments

Proximity Payments

Global Person-to-person Payment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Person-to-person Payment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Travels and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Global Person-to-person Payment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Person-to-person Payment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Person-to-person Payment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Person-to-person Payment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PayPal

Tencent

Square, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange.

Ant Financial

SnapCash

Dwolla, Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Person-to-person Payment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Person-to-person Payment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Person-to-person Payment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Person-to-person Payment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Person-to-person Payment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Person-to-person Payment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Person-to-person Payment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Person-to-person Payment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Person-to-person Payment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Person-to-person Payment Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

