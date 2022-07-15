Advanced Ammunition Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Ammunition in global, including the following market information:

Global Advanced Ammunition Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Advanced Ammunition Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Million Units)

Global top five Advanced Ammunition companies in 2020 (%)

The global Advanced Ammunition market was valued at 15050 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 17170 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Advanced Ammunition manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Advanced Ammunition Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Advanced Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Small Caliber

Medium Caliber

Large Caliber

Global Advanced Ammunition Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Advanced Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Military Use

Law Enforcement

Civil Use

Global Advanced Ammunition Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Advanced Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Advanced Ammunition revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Advanced Ammunition revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Advanced Ammunition sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Million Units)

Key companies Advanced Ammunition sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Vista Outdoors

Remington

ONLEAD

RUAG

Fabrique Nationiale d'Herstal

Nammo

Nexter

BAE Systems plc

Poongsan Defense

Israel Military Industries

General Dynamics

Day & Zimmermann

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles

Finmeccanica

Bazalt

Zavod Plastmass

National Presto

CBC Group

China North Industries Group Corporation

China South Industries Group Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Ammunition Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Advanced Ammunition Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Advanced Ammunition Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Advanced Ammunition Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Advanced Ammunition Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Advanced Ammunition Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advanced Ammunition Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Advanced Ammunition Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Advanced Ammunition Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Advanced Ammunition Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Advanced Ammunition Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Ammunition Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Advanced Ammunition Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Ammunition Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Advanced Ammunition Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Ammunition Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global

