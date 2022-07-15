Advanced Ammunition Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Ammunition in global, including the following market information:
Global Advanced Ammunition Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Advanced Ammunition Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Million Units)
Global top five Advanced Ammunition companies in 2020 (%)
The global Advanced Ammunition market was valued at 15050 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 17170 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Advanced Ammunition manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Advanced Ammunition Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Advanced Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Small Caliber
Medium Caliber
Large Caliber
Global Advanced Ammunition Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Advanced Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Military Use
Law Enforcement
Civil Use
Global Advanced Ammunition Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Advanced Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Advanced Ammunition revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Advanced Ammunition revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Advanced Ammunition sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Million Units)
Key companies Advanced Ammunition sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Vista Outdoors
Remington
ONLEAD
RUAG
Fabrique Nationiale d'Herstal
Nammo
Nexter
BAE Systems plc
Poongsan Defense
Israel Military Industries
General Dynamics
Day & Zimmermann
Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles
Finmeccanica
Bazalt
Zavod Plastmass
National Presto
CBC Group
China North Industries Group Corporation
China South Industries Group Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Advanced Ammunition Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Advanced Ammunition Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Advanced Ammunition Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Advanced Ammunition Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Advanced Ammunition Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Advanced Ammunition Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Advanced Ammunition Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Advanced Ammunition Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Advanced Ammunition Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Advanced Ammunition Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Advanced Ammunition Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Ammunition Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Advanced Ammunition Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Ammunition Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Advanced Ammunition Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Ammunition Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global
