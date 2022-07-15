Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Power Management Multichannel IC in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Digital Power Management Multichannel IC companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC market was valued at 18950 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Voltage Regulator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Power Management Multichannel IC include STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Analog Devices, Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc., NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor Corporation and Qualcomm, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Power Management Multichannel IC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Voltage Regulator

Motor Control IC

Power Management IC

Others

Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industry

Telecom and Networking

Others

Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Power Management Multichannel IC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Power Management Multichannel IC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Power Management Multichannel IC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Digital Power Management Multichannel IC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor Corporation

Qualcomm, Inc.

Analog Devices

ROHM Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies AG

Active-Semi, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 D

