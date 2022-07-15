Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays in global, including the following market information:
Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays companies in 2020 (%)
The global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Over Voltage Relay
Under Voltage Relay
Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Industrial Use
Commercial Use
Residential Use
Others
Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eaton
Siemens
Novatek Electro
OMRON
Crouzet
ELKO EP
PHOENIX CONTACT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-Phase Voltage Monitoring Relays Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Phase
