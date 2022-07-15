Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agriculture Utility Adjuvants in global, including the following market information:
Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Agriculture Utility Adjuvants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Compatibility Agents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Utility Adjuvants include Akzonobel, Croda International, Evonik Industries, Helena Chemical Company, Huntsman, Nufarm, Solvay, Tanatex Chemicals and Wilbur-Ellis Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agriculture Utility Adjuvants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Compatibility Agents
Buffers/Acidifiers
Antifoam Agents
Drift Control Agents
Others
Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Herbicide Adjuvants
Insecticide Adjuvants
Fungicide Adjuvants
Other Agricultural Adjuvants
Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agriculture Utility Adjuvants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agriculture Utility Adjuvants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Agriculture Utility Adjuvants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Agriculture Utility Adjuvants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzonobel
Croda International
Evonik Industries
Helena Chemical Company
Huntsman
Nufarm
Solvay
Tanatex Chemicals
Wilbur-Ellis Company
Dow Corning
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agriculture Utility Adjuvants Companies
