Pressing Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressing Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Pressing Machines Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Pressing Machines Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Pressing Machines companies in 2020 (%)
The global Pressing Machines market was valued at 233.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 313.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Pressing Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressing Machines Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Pressing Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Manual Pressing Machines
Semi-automatic Pressing Machines
Fully-automatic Pressing Machines
Global Pressing Machines Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Pressing Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Garment Factory
Clothing Store
Cleaners and Dyers
Hotel
Other
Global Pressing Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Pressing Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pressing Machines revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pressing Machines revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Pressing Machines sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Pressing Machines sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
VEIT GmbH
Macpi
Indupress
Rotondi
Namoto
Asahi
Pony
Hoffman
Forenta
Goldman
Oshima
Weishi Machine
LINHAI SHENGTIAN WASH MACHINERY CO.,LTD.
Tingfeng Road,Zhujing Town
Shanghai Jiacheng Garments Machinery Co.,Ltd.
Hemway
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressing Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressing Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressing Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressing Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Pressing Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Pressing Machines Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressing Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressing Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressing Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressing Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressing Machines Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressing Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressing Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressing Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pressing Machines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressing Machines Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pressing Machines Market Size M
