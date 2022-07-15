Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Greenhouse Irrigation Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Greenhouse Irrigation Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems market was valued at 1024.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1760.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drip Irrigation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Greenhouse Irrigation Systems include Netafim, Rivulis Irrigation, Jain Irrigation Systems, Valmont Industries, The Toro Company, Lindsay, EPC Industrie, Rain Bird and Nelson Irrigation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Greenhouse Irrigation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drip Irrigation

Micro Sprinkler Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation

Others

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Fruit Plants

Nursery Crops

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Greenhouse Irrigation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Greenhouse Irrigation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Greenhouse Irrigation Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Greenhouse Irrigation Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Netafim

Rivulis Irrigation

Jain Irrigation Systems

Valmont Industries

The Toro Company

Lindsay

EPC Industrie

Rain Bird

Nelson Irrigation

Irritec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Companies

3.8

