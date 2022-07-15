Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Greenhouse Irrigation Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Greenhouse Irrigation Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems market was valued at 1024.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1760.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Drip Irrigation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Greenhouse Irrigation Systems include Netafim, Rivulis Irrigation, Jain Irrigation Systems, Valmont Industries, The Toro Company, Lindsay, EPC Industrie, Rain Bird and Nelson Irrigation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Greenhouse Irrigation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Drip Irrigation
Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
Sprinkler Irrigation
Others
Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vegetables
Flowers & Ornamentals
Fruit Plants
Nursery Crops
Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Greenhouse Irrigation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Greenhouse Irrigation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Greenhouse Irrigation Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Greenhouse Irrigation Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Netafim
Rivulis Irrigation
Jain Irrigation Systems
Valmont Industries
The Toro Company
Lindsay
EPC Industrie
Rain Bird
Nelson Irrigation
Irritec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Companies
