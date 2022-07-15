Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fan-out Panel-level Packaging in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging market was valued at 1409.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4721.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
System-in-package (SiP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fan-out Panel-level Packaging include Amkor Technology, Deca Technologies, Lam Research Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Siliconware Precision Industries, SPTS Technologies, STATS ChipPAC, Samsung and TSMC. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fan-out Panel-level Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
System-in-package (SiP)
Heterogeneous Integration
Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wireless Devices
Power Management Units
Radar Devices
Processing Units
Others
Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fan-out Panel-level Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fan-out Panel-level Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amkor Technology
Deca Technologies
Lam Research Corporation
Qualcomm Technologies
Siliconware Precision Industries
SPTS Technologies
STATS ChipPAC
Samsung
TSMC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
