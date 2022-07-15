Grow Light Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Grow light is an artificial light source, generally an electric light, designed to stimulate plant growth by emitting a light appropriate for photosynthesis. Grow lights are used in applications where there is either no naturally occurring light, or where supplemental light is required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grow Light in global, including the following market information:

Global Grow Light Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-grow-light-2022-2028-167

Global Grow Light Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Grow Light companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grow Light market was valued at 4634.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9498.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Intensity Discharge(HID) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grow Light include AeroFarms, Royal Philips, General Electric, Osram Licht, Gavita Holland, Lumigrow, Heliospectra, Iwasaki Electric and Illumitex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grow Light manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grow Light Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Intensity Discharge(HID)

LED

Fluorescent

Plasma

Global Grow Light Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Indoor Farming

Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouse

Others

Global Grow Light Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grow Light revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grow Light revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Grow Light sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Grow Light sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AeroFarms

Royal Philips

General Electric

Osram Licht

Gavita Holland

Lumigrow

Heliospectra

Iwasaki Electric

Illumitex

Hortilux Schreder

Sunlight Supply

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-grow-light-2022-2028-167

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Grow Light Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Grow Light Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Grow Light Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Grow Light Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Grow Light Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Grow Light Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Grow Light Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Grow Light Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Grow Light Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Grow Light Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Grow Light Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grow Light Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Grow Light Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grow Light Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grow Light Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grow Light Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Grow Light Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 High Intensity Discharge(HID)

4.1.3 LED

4.1.4 Fluorescent

4.1.5 Plasma



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-grow-light-2022-2028-167

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Plants LED Grow Light Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

LED Plant Grow Light Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Agricultural LED Grow Light Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

