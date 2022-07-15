Biochar Fertilizer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Biochar is charcoal used as a soil amendment for both carbon sequestration and soil health benefits. Biochar is a stable solid, rich in carbon, and can endure in soil for thousands of years. Like most charcoal, biochar is made from biomass via pyrolysis. Using biochar fertilizers has resulted in remarkable improvement in tropical soils, improving soil fertility and plant disease resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biochar Fertilizer in global, including the following market information:
Global Biochar Fertilizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biochar Fertilizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Biochar Fertilizer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biochar Fertilizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Fertilizer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biochar Fertilizer include Biogrow Limited, Biochar Farms, Anulekh, GreenBack, Airex Energy, Biochar Supreme, NextChar, Terra Char and Genesis Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biochar Fertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biochar Fertilizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biochar Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Fertilizer
Inorganic Fertilizer
Compound Fertilizer
Global Biochar Fertilizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biochar Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cereals
Oil Crops
Fruits and Vegetables
Others
Global Biochar Fertilizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biochar Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biochar Fertilizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biochar Fertilizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biochar Fertilizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Biochar Fertilizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biogrow Limited
Biochar Farms
Anulekh
GreenBack
Airex Energy
Biochar Supreme
NextChar
Terra Char
Genesis Industries
Interra Energy
CharGrow
Pacific Biochar
Biochar Now
The Biochar Company (TBC)
ElementC6
Carbon Gold
Kina
Swiss Biochar GmbH
BlackCarbon
Carbon Terra
Sonnenerde
Biokol
Verora GmbH
Biochar Products
Diacarbon Energy
Agri-Tech Producers
Green Charcoal International
Vega Biofuels
Full Circle Biochar
Pacific Pyrolysis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biochar Fertilizer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biochar Fertilizer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biochar Fertilizer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biochar Fertilizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biochar Fertilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biochar Fertilizer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biochar Fertilizer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biochar Fertilizer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biochar Fertilizer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biochar Fertilizer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biochar Fertilizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biochar Fertilizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biochar Fertilizer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biochar Fertilizer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biochar Fertilizer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biochar Fertilizer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Biochar Fertilizer Market Siz
