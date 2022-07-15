HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of HVAC Air Quality Monitoring in global, including the following market information:
Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five HVAC Air Quality Monitoring companies in 2021 (%)
The global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring market was valued at 3194.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4154.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HVAC Air Quality Monitoring include 3M, Emerson Electric, Testo, Siemens, Honeywell International, TSI Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aeroqual and Air Monitors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HVAC Air Quality Monitoring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Portable
Stationary
Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Institutional
Residential
Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HVAC Air Quality Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HVAC Air Quality Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HVAC Air Quality Monitoring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies HVAC Air Quality Monitoring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Emerson Electric
Testo
Siemens
Honeywell International
TSI Incorporated
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Aeroqual
Air Monitors
Rave Innovations
Oizom Instruments
Forbix Semicon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Companies
