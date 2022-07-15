Mid-infrared Detector Array Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mid-infrared Detector Array in global, including the following market information:
Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Mid-infrared Detector Array companies in 2020 (%)
The global Mid-infrared Detector Array market was valued at 5110.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 6963 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Mid-infrared Detector Array manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
InSb
Pbse
Pbs
Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Military Use
Civil Use
Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mid-infrared Detector Array revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mid-infrared Detector Array revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Mid-infrared Detector Array sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Mid-infrared Detector Array sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Agiltron
Raytheon
FLIR Systems Inc.
Sofradir EC, Inc.
AIM
L-3 CE
N.E.P.
Teledyne
NIT
Dali Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mid-infrared Detector Array Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mid-infrared Detector Array Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mid-infrared Detector Array Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mid-infrared Detector Array Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mid-infrared Detector Array Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mid-infrared Detector Array Companies
