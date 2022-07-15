Security & Surveillance Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Security & Surveillance in global, including the following market information:

Global Security & Surveillance Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Security & Surveillance Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Security & Surveillance companies in 2020 (%)

The global Security & Surveillance market was valued at 15330 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 20960 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Security & Surveillance manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Security & Surveillance Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Security & Surveillance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Security Cameras

DVR & NVR

Global Security & Surveillance Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Security & Surveillance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Public & Government Infrastructure

Global Security & Surveillance Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Security & Surveillance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Security & Surveillance revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Security & Surveillance revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Security & Surveillance sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Security & Surveillance sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications AB

Panasonic

Honeywell Security

Hanwha

Tyco

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco

Samsung

Uniview

Flir Systems, Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Security & Surveillance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Security & Surveillance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Security & Surveillance Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Security & Surveillance Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Security & Surveillance Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Security & Surveillance Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Security & Surveillance Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Security & Surveillance Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Security & Surveillance Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Security & Surveillance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Security & Surveillance Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security & Surveillance Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Security & Surveillance Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security & Surveillance Companies

4 Sig

