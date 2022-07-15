Security & Surveillance Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Security & Surveillance in global, including the following market information:
Global Security & Surveillance Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Security & Surveillance Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Security & Surveillance companies in 2020 (%)
The global Security & Surveillance market was valued at 15330 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 20960 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Security & Surveillance manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Security & Surveillance Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Security & Surveillance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Security Cameras
DVR & NVR
Global Security & Surveillance Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Security & Surveillance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Public & Government Infrastructure
Global Security & Surveillance Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Security & Surveillance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Security & Surveillance revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Security & Surveillance revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Security & Surveillance sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Security & Surveillance sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hikvision
Dahua Technology
Axis Communications AB
Panasonic
Honeywell Security
Hanwha
Tyco
Bosch Security Systems
Pelco
Samsung
Uniview
Flir Systems, Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Security & Surveillance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Security & Surveillance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Security & Surveillance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Security & Surveillance Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Security & Surveillance Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Security & Surveillance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Security & Surveillance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Security & Surveillance Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Security & Surveillance Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Security & Surveillance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Security & Surveillance Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security & Surveillance Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Security & Surveillance Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security & Surveillance Companies
