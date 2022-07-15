Drum Waste Disposal Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drum Waste Disposal Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drum Waste Disposal Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hazardous Drum Waste Disposal Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drum Waste Disposal Services include Clean Harbors, Waste Management, Inc., OC Waste & Recycling, Covanta Holding, US Ecology?Inc, Maratek Environmental Inc, Environmental Recovery Corporation of PA (ERC), Cleanaway Waste Management Limited and Biffa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Drum Waste Disposal Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hazardous Drum Waste Disposal Services

Non-Hazardous Drum Waste Disposal Services

Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Pharmacy & Biotech

Laboratory

Other Industries

Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drum Waste Disposal Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drum Waste Disposal Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clean Harbors

Waste Management, Inc.

OC Waste & Recycling

Covanta Holding

US Ecology?Inc

Maratek Environmental Inc

Environmental Recovery Corporation of PA (ERC)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited

Biffa

World Petroleum Corp

Triumvirate Environmental

Cleanway Environmental Services

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drum Waste Disposal Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drum Waste Disposal Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drum Waste Disposal Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Drum Waste Disposal Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Drum Waste Disposal Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drum Waste Disposal Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drum Waste Disposal Services Companies

