Global Birch Wood Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Birch Wood market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Birch Wood market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polywoods
Veneers
Engineered Flooring
Others
Segment by Application
Flooring
Furniture
Architecture
Others
By Company
Mohawk Industries
Tarkett
Armstrong World Industries
Shaw Industries
Mannington Mills
Beaulieu International Group
EGGER Group
Kaindl Flooring Gmbh
Kronoflooring Gmbh
Industrial Timber & Lumber
Challinor Wood Products
Greenply Industries Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Birch Wood Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Birch Wood Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polywoods
1.2.3 Veneers
1.2.4 Engineered Flooring
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Birch Wood Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Flooring
1.3.3 Furniture
1.3.4 Architecture
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Birch Wood Production
2.1 Global Birch Wood Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Birch Wood Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Birch Wood Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Birch Wood Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Birch Wood Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Birch Wood Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Birch Wood Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Birch Wood Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Birch Wood Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Birch Wood Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Birch Wood Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Birch Wood by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Birch Wood Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Birch Wood Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
